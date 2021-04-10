INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,380 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 697,533 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,733 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,299,121 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,294,837 on Friday. A total of 9,187,24 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Appointments are still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary. Anyone age 16 and older is encouraged to get a free COVID-19 shot Sunday and Monday, April 11 and 12, during the Indiana Department of Health’s walk-in days at the site, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 730 W. 25th Ave., Gary. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
Appointments are also available at the FEMA mobile site in Michigan City. Those two sites, and an additional mobile site in Merrillville, opened April 7, and 8.958 doses have been administered in the first two days.
Two additional FEMA mobile units will operate April 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
East Chicago School Administration
1401 E. 144th St.
East Chicago, IN 46312
La Porte Rural King
1340 St. Rd 2 West
LaPorte, IN 46350
To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
As of today, a total of 3,333,969 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,954,570 first doses and 1,379,399 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.