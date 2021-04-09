A total of 3,294,837 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,290,645 on Thursday. A total of 9,152,768 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Appointments are still available at the mass vaccination site at Roosevelt Park in Gary and mobile site in Michigan City, as well as others. Those two sites, and an additional mobile site in Merrillville, opened April 7, and 5,685 doses have been administered in the first two days.
As of today, a total of 3,268,764 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,916,401 first doses and 1,352,363 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.