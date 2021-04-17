INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,263 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 707,111 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following the addition of 1,241 historical cases that had not been previously reported by laboratories. The historical cases date back to November.
To date, 12,808 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,330,579 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,320,902 on Friday. A total of 9,420,805 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Appointments are still available at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is currently offering the Moderna vaccine, and the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccination.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering vaccinations without an appointment today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16thStreet. Additional appointments are available later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
Two additional FEMA mobile units administering the Pfizer vaccine will operate today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Lake County:
East Chicago School Administration
1401 E. 144th St.
East Chicago, IN 46312
La Porte County:
La Porte Rural King
1340 St. Rd 2 West
LaPorte, IN 46350
A mobile clinic will also be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Sunday at:
Lake County:
Gary Flea Market
1900 W. 41st Ave.
Gary, IN 46408
Additional FEMA clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-24 at the following locations:
Elkhart County:
Tolson Center
1320 Benham Ave.
Elkhart, IN 46516
Kosciusko County:
Center Lake Pavilion
119 E. Canal St.
Warsaw, IN 46580
The Indiana Department of Health also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-22 at the following locations:
Whitley County:
First Church of God
1200 Depoy Dr.
Columbia City, IN 46725
Cass County:
Logansport Welcome Center
418 4th St.
Logansport, IN 46947
Lawrence County:
Bedford First Assembly of God
2601 27th St.
Bedford, IN 47421
To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
As of today, a total of 3,699,872 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,147,224 first doses and 1,552,648 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.