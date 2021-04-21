INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,166 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 710,607 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,840 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,343,166 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,337,834 on Tuesday. A total of 9,516,161 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Appointments are still available at mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccination. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
Additional FEMA clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the following locations:
Elkhart County
Tolson Center
1320 Benham Ave.
Elkhart, IN 46516
Kosciusko County
Center Lake Pavilion
119 E. Canal St.
Warsaw, IN 46580
A mobile clinic also will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at:
Lake County
West Side Leadership Academy
900 Gerry St.
Gary, IN 46406
The Indiana Department of Health also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday at the following locations:
Whitley County
First Church of God
1200 Depoy Dr.
Columbia City, IN 46725
Cass County
Logansport Welcome Center
418 4th St.
Logansport, IN 46947
Lawrence County
Bedford First Assembly of God
2601 27th St.
Bedford, IN 47421
To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
As of today, a total of 3,834,629 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,212,174 first doses and 1,622,455 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Please click here for an updated county advisory map, hospitalizations and other information.