INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that more than 2 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of today, a total of 4,395,106 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,389,057 first doses and 2,006,049 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Doubling the number of Hoosiers who are fully protected from COVID-19 in just over two months is a reason to celebrate, but we need to continue to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so that we can protect our communities and the people we love,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG.
Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are recommended but are not required at most clinics. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
Additional mobile clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Lake County
Today-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
East Chicago School Administration
1401 E. 144th St.
East Chicago, IN 46312
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.:
Wolf Lake Pavilion
2324 Calumet Ave.
Hammond, IN 46320
La Porte County
Today-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
La Porte Rural King
1340 St. Rd. 2 West
La Porte, IN 46350
Delaware County
Today-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Delaware County Fairgrounds
1210 Wheeling Ave.
Muncie, IN 47303
Also Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health announced that 1,160 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 725,353 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,960 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day. Another 413 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,401,725 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,397,243 on Tuesday. A total of 9,904,926 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.