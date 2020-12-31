INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,543 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 511,485 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 7,911 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 99 from the previous day. Another 352 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,636,695 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,622,879 on Wednesday. A total of 5,681,710 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The Indiana Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing at the locations until 1 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the following locations:
Carroll County
Boy Scout Building, Riley Park
101 Riley Rd.
Delphi, IN
Dubois County
Huntingburg Event Center
110 E. 14th St.
Huntingburg, IN
Ohio County
Church of Christ (gymnasium)
430 5th St.
Rising Sun, IN
Warren County
Warren County Fairgrounds
408 SR 28
Williamsport, IN
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.