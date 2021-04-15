INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,408 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 703,345 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,789 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,316,399 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,311,123 on Tuesday. A total of 9,334,460 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Appointments are still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary. Vaccinations are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
Two additional FEMA mobile units administering the Pfizer vaccine will operate today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Lake County
East Chicago School Administration
1401 E. 144th St.
East Chicago, IN 46312
LaPorte County
La Porte Rural King
1340 St. Rd. 2 West
LaPorte, IN 46350
Additional Indiana Department of Health mobile units offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today:
Clark County
Community Action of Southern Indiana
201 E. 15th St.
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Tipton County
Tipton County Fairgrounds
1200 S. Main St.
Tipton, IN 46072
Allen County
McMillen Park
3901 Abbott St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46806
To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
As of today, a total of 3,588,808 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,091,055 first doses and 1,497,753 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.