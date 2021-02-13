INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,275 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 647,657 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Today’s dashboard includes historical lab results that resulted in the addition of 599 previously tested individuals, 2,849 historical tests administered and 16 historical positive cases.
A total of 11,722 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,043,854 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,036,554 on Friday. A total of 7,516,729 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 799,639 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 320,575 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.