On Friday, December 16th, 2022 at approximately 7:51 p.m. Officer Alex Truty with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department was on regular duty patrol. Marshall County dispatch advised Marshall County Police Units to respond to the residence of 12, 000 block of Union Rd. Culver, IN. It was explained that someone had fired a round through the complainant's kitchen sliding door and it had struck their kitchen table. Marshall County Dispatch also advised that the round has possibly come from a neighbor's home on a hill. 

