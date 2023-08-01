On July 28, 2023 at approximately 9 p.m. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Deputies and a Culver Police Department Officer responded to a residence in the 16000 block of 18B Road in reference to a battery in progress. Upon arrival, officers identified the suspect of the battery as 28-year-old Ashley Humes of Culver. Upon conducting an investigation, it was found that Ashley had strangulated and battered another person. Suspected Methamphetamine, Controlled Substances, and Drug Paraphernalia were also located in Ashley’s vehicle. Ashley was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Strangulation - Level 6 Felony, Battery w/ Moderate Bodily Injury - Level 6 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Paraphernalia - Class C Misdemeanor. Cash Bond was set at $1,505. 

Tags

Recommended for you