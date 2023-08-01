On July 28, 2023 at approximately 9 p.m. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Deputies and a Culver Police Department Officer responded to a residence in the 16000 block of 18B Road in reference to a battery in progress. Upon arrival, officers identified the suspect of the battery as 28-year-old Ashley Humes of Culver. Upon conducting an investigation, it was found that Ashley had strangulated and battered another person. Suspected Methamphetamine, Controlled Substances, and Drug Paraphernalia were also located in Ashley’s vehicle. Ashley was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Strangulation - Level 6 Felony, Battery w/ Moderate Bodily Injury - Level 6 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Paraphernalia - Class C Misdemeanor. Cash Bond was set at $1,505.
hot
Humes arrested on multiple charges
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Congressmen Yakym, Mann introduce legislation to support farmers and ag producers
- Everly arrested for Child Solicitation and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Wacasey arrested on Warrants
- Lemler arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement
- Humes arrested on multiple charges
- Rivera / Rodriquez arrested for Neglect of a Dependent and Operator Never Licensed
- Anthony arrested after traffic stop
- Gama-Barrios arrested for Public Intoxication
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant arrest on Patrick
- Marshall County Sheriff’s Department releases crash report for U.S. 30 / Queen Road
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Indiana passes Senate Bill 161 on unlawful surveillance
- Elmore arrested on multiple charges
- Warrant leads to arrest of two at Family Express
- Warrant arrest on Manns
- Wenger arrested for Domestic Battery and Strangulation
- Bernardo arrested for multiple charges
- Warrant arrest on Krause
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.