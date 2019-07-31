SOUTH BEND –The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) has received confirmation from the Indiana State Police laboratory that the human remains found on March 21 in the 10000 block of McKinley Highway, Osceola, are those of Natily Nacole Franklin, 41, of Decatur, Mich.
The St. Joseph County Coroner’s Office is making arrangements with the funeral home to return Ms. Franklin’s remains to her family, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Since November 2018, the Michigan State Police has been investigating Ms. Franklin’s disappearance.
Locally, CMHU has assisted MSP in that investigation.
CMHU’s investigation remains active and on-going.