INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is highlighting the work of 12 state government agencies in its 2021 Indiana’s Tax Dollars at Work campaign. For February, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is in the spotlight.
DWD has been in the headlines nearly every day with the unprecedented number of unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, DWD jumped from roughly 2,500 weekly claims to a high of more than 139,000. Since then, DWD has paid out $6.4 billion in unemployment insurance benefits to nearly 785,000 Hoosiers.
With or without the challenges of a national pandemic, DWD works to ensure the growth and continued strength of Indiana’s economy through employment initiatives. These initiatives include providing Hoosiers with ways to obtain a job or advance their careers—such as training, employment programs, job search resources and unemployment insurance systems. More information can be found in February’s Money Monday Tax Talk Blog.
DOR will be showcasing the work the DWD does throughout February in DOR's Tax Talk Blog and on social media.
In March, DOR will be highlighting the work of the Management Performance Hub.
