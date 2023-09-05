On Saturday September 2nd, 2023 at approximately 5:50 p.m. Marshall County Dispatch received a call of a domestic battery between a male and female in the 6000 block of State Road 17 in Plymouth, Indiana 46563. A Marshall County Deputy arrived on scene and observed a female with marks on her neck. The Deputy was then escorted inside the home by the victim to speak with the suspect. The suspect later identified as 29 year old Joshua M. Hostetler of Plymouth was placed into custody. Joshua was booked and lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Domestic Battery with a bond of $505. 

