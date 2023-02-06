Marshall County Purdue Extension Office is working with Bremen Public Library to offer a horticulture lunch series. It will be held on Thursdays starting of Feb. 23 and held each week through March 23. The meeting will run from noon to 1 p.m. If you like, please bring your lunch with you. Bremen Public Library is located at 304 N Jackson St, Bremen. Robert Yoder, Purdue Extension Educator, will cover the keys for success for landscape design on Feb. 23, successful vegetable gardening on March 2, basic lawncare principles on March 9, fun with container gardening on March 16, and new invasive insects on March 23. The goal is to provide the foundation of knowledge on these topics that you can build upon. Robert will be glad to stay after the meeting to answer anyone’s additional questions. Participants are welcome to come to all sessions or just the ones that meet their educational needs. Robert plans the presentation to be informal enough to allow audience participation by asking clarifying questions during his sharing of information. Preregistration would be appreciated by either calling the Marshall County Extension Office at 574-935-8545 or e-mailing ryoder@purdue.edu.
Horticulture Lunch Series at Bremen Public Library
