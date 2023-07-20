On Tuesday July 18, 2023 Marshall County Police Officer Truty conducted a traffic stop on 9th Road near Quince Road. During the traffic stop, 18 year old Brady Hoover of Plymouth, was arrested for an Outstanding Warrant for Dealing in a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, a Level 2 Felony. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail and given a $25,000 cash bond.
Hoover arrested for Outstanding Warrant for Dealing
