On Tuesday July 18, 2023 Marshall County Police Officer Truty conducted a traffic stop on 9th Road near Quince Road. During the traffic stop, 18 year old Brady Hoover of Plymouth, was arrested for an Outstanding Warrant for Dealing in a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, a Level 2 Felony. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail and given a $25,000 cash bond.

