On June 6th, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Plymouth Police Officer was informed that a person was suspected of smoking marijuana at the basketball courts located on the northeast side of Centennial Park. The officer observed the suspect vehicle committing traffic infractions while leaving the park and a traffic stop was initiated. Officer Baker and his K-9 partner, Castor, assisted during the traffic stop and indicated to the presence of narcotics. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18 year old Brady Hoover of Plymouth and was arrested as a result of the officer's investigation. Hoover was transported to the Marshall County Jail and is facing potential criminal charges for Possession of Control Substance-within 500 feet of a park/school, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.  

Tags

Recommended for you