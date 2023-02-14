INDIANAPOLIS — With an aim to curb the rates of untreated tooth decay in children, the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is joining with partners to provide free oral health care and education to children across Indiana this February as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Hoosiers: Give Kids A Smile program to provide free dental care and education for children across state
