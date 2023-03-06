On March 1, 2023 Plymouth Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of North Michigan for an unwanted guest. Upon arrival contact was made with Richard Moses who was highly intoxicated. Richard refused to leave the business. Officers took Richard in to custody for Public Intoxication. Richard was booked in to the Marshall County Jail.
Homeless man arrested for Public Intoxication
Content Provided
Updated
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
