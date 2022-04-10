Today marks the beginning of Holy Week for Christians with Palm Sunday.
As illustrated in scripture, the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ in to Jerusalem begins His passion leading up to His crucifixion and resurrection.
People commemorate Holy Week and celebrate Easter in a variety of ways.
Some Christians live the death, burial and resurrection of their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ daily.
To others this week marks an opportunity to spend time with family and friends.
Easter traditions include coloring eggs and having dinner with loved ones.
