INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced on Wednesday, in his press conference, that he would be signing an executive order today that would advance most of the State of Indiana to Stage 3 of the Back on Track plan. Lake, Marion, and Cass counties will move to Stage 3 on June 1.
Beginning Friday, the maximum for social gatherings is increased to 100 people. Restaurant dining rooms are to remain open at 50 percent capacity. Retail stores and malls can open to 75 percent capacity.
Gyms, YMCAs, fitness studios may open with restrictions. Community pools and campgrounds are also able to open.
Recreational sports practices may also begin as long as they follow guidelines. Contact sports such as football and lacrosse are prohibited.
Basketball, tennis, soccer and baseball courts and fields may open.
Youth summer day camps may begin on June 1. Raceways can begin competition with no spectators. State park inns will be reopening.
The executive order will extend prohibition on turning off utilities; filing mortgage foreclosures and evictions; and deadlines to acquire or renew drivers licenses, vehicle registrations and similar BMV documentation. These are extended to July 1.
Hoosiers 65 and older or people at high-risk should remain cautious and limit exposure. Face coverings are still recommended for everyone.
Social distancing guidelines and guidelines set by local, state, and Center for Disease Control (CDC) are to continue to be practiced.
Having said that, Governor Holcomb stated that counties will be able to enforce stricter control, if so desired.
“As I’ve mentioned, more than twice, it will ultimately also rest with that local control. That home control,” he said.
That being said, here is what’s still closed:
• Nursing homes remain closed to visitors.
• Bars and nightclubs
• Cultural, entertainment, sports venues, and tourism.
• K-12 facilities and activities