On February 19, 2023 at approximately 11:30 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Officer Blake Bennett conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle, in the area of US 30 and Plymouth-Goshen Trail. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 42-year-old Nancy Hochschild-Vanvynck of South Bend, Indiana. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 40-year-old Stacy Brown of Grovertown, Indiana. During the traffic stop, Marshall County Sheriff Department K9 Officer Diesel conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle. Upon doing so, K9 Officer Diesel alerted to the presence of narcotic odors in the vehicle. Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. Hochschild-Vanvynck along with Brown were transported to the Marshall County Jail

