On Friday, May 26th, 2023 at approximately 12:11 a.m., Marshall County Officer Wozniak initiated a traffic stop on a white 2014 Jeep in the area of US 30 and Oak Drive. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Jeremy S. Hill, was found to be operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license. Marshall County K-9 Officer Bennett and his partner "Diesel" were called to the scene. The canine alerted to the odor of narcotics from the vehicle. A vehicle was searched and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine was found. The substance was field tested and showed a positive indication for methamphetamine. Jeremy was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail for Possession of Methamphetamine.
Hill arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
