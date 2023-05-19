On May 17th, 2023 just before 7 p.m., officers with the Plymouth Police Department responded to the area of 703 W. Jefferson Street for two males that were in violation of a court order. Officers were later advised that one male, who was later identified as 18 year old Jessie Highland of Plymouth, was in the 1500 block of N. Michigan Street. An officer located Highland and a short foot pursuit ensued. Highland was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail. Highland is facing a criminal charge of resisting law enforcement.
Highland arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement
