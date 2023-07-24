MARSHALL COUNTY — On Wednesday,​ July 19,​ 2023,​ at approximately 9:12 p.m. an officer with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department observed a motorcycle traveling east on US 30 from the area of Oak Drive driving recklessly at over 100 MPH. ​The officer turned on the motorcycle and attempted to stop the motorcycle which continued east on US 30 before turning south onto US 31. ​The driver eventually gave up and pulled into a grassy area near the area of 14th Road where he was taken into custody. ​The driver was identified as 19 year old Edward M. Henrikson ​of Portage,​ IN. ​Edward was transported to the Marshall County Jail ​and booked ​for Reckless Driving and Resisting Law Enforcement.

