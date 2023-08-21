On August 18, 2023 at approximately 7:45 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of Veterans Parkway and Michigan Road in Plymouth. The vehicle was occupied by the driver and a juvenile passenger. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Katelynn Heltzel of Elkhart. During the traffic stop, suspected controlled substances were located in the vehicle. Katelynn was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor. Additional charges may be forth coming. Her cash bond amount was $505. 

