On Friday, May 26, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Marshall County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a Gray Ford Escape colliding with a tractor on US 6, just west of Jarrah Road. An investigation into the collision began and was determined that the driver of the Gray Ford Escape was believed to be impaired. The driver, Johnathan Heckaman, was transported to the Plymouth Hospital where he received a certified blood test as well as jail clearance. Once cleared from the hospital, Johnathan was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was lodged on Operating While Intoxicated - Alcohol Content Equivalent (ACE) .15 or more. He was issued a court date of June 20, 2023 in Superior 2 Courthouse. He was issued a cash bond of $1,500.
Heckaman arrested for OWI-ACE .15 or more
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
