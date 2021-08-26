The Marshall County app released the following concerning a heat advisory for today.
A heat advisory is in effect from 12-8 p.m. today.
Heat indices will range from the upper 90's to around 105 degrees. Chances for non-severe showers and thunderstorms today, with the best potential late this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected.
Continued heat and humidity through the weekend. Expect slightly lower heat index values (still well into the 90's), but this may still cause impacts due to the cumulative effects of this prolonged event. Expect daily low to mid-range chances for showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.
Beat the Heat:
• Limit outdoor activities
• Drink plenty of water
• Wear sunscreen
• Wear light clothing
• If you must work outdoors, think about scheduling work activities early in the morning or very late in the day.
• Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. Seek medical attention right away for Heat Stroke.