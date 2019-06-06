BREMEN — The annual Bremen Kiwanis Kids Triathlon is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 15 in Sunnyside Park.
Kacey Wright, a teacher at Bremen Elementary-Middle School who is an organizer of the event for the first time this year, said she’s had a positive experience planning it.
“It’s amazing to find out all of the details that go into organizing an event like this,” she said. “It is also unbelievable the number of volunteers it takes to make this a success.”
Read more about this in this week's edition of the Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.
She said people who volunteer might be worried about not having enough experience, but everyone can be helpful.
“Many jobs are as simple as being an encouraging face to point a child in the right direction,” Wright said.
Call Jessica Klingerman at 574-286-4766 for more information. Or email her at jklingerman@bps.k12.in.us.