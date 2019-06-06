NAPPANEE—In under three months Brandie Yoder has been approached to run for District Two Common Council position — prayed over the matter — accepted the call — devised a campaign — and won the nomination during the May Republican Primary election.
Now she has been asked to begin duties early in order to finish out the term of her predecessor Dana Hollar.
In her new position Yoder has also been selected to serve as Common Council Liaison with Nappanee Street Department and the Nappanee Senior Center.
She will also participate on the Insurance Committee and Finance Board.
During the Memorial Day weekend Yoder attended a breakfast hosted by the Nappanee Fire Department and eagerly welcomed the opportunity to meet the volunteers, as well as guests from other city departments — both workers and leaders.
The very next day a caucus met to vote Brandie Yoder into starting her position early as she finishes out the term of former Common Council member Dana Hollar who moved from his district.
