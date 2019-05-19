CULVER — Culver Relay for Life 2019 not only exceeded its 2019 goal of $27,000, but met its lifetime goal of $1 million dollars, accumulated from 15 years of fundraising for the American Cancer Society.
“We are super happy!” Regina Herrero shared. “At first we were really nervous how it was going to turn out. I think we all worked really hard and it turned out better than we ever imagined!”
Jackson Rice said that at first it didn’t seem like they would meet their goal.
“But then we had a moment of reckoning,” he said. “Everyone came together the last couple of weeks to really promote the event. We surpassed our goal. We also hit the $1 million lifetime mark this 15th year for the Culver Relay for Life.”
