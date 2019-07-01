BREMEN -- The 2020 Bremen Master Plan was unveiled during a community input meeting on June 11 in town hall, presented by Troyer Group landscape architect Mike Reese.
Reese said the Troyer Group has been working with the town on putting together this master plan, which is funded by the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The project focuses on six main blocks of downtown Bremen, centered around Plymouth Street.
This process began in fall, with analysis meetings and talks with downtown-area groups, like Bremen Community Cares – Main Street. Project team meetings began in december, and initial plans were presented at a public input meeting in February.
The team opted to focus on making downtown more liveable, by expanding sidewalks, creating a bike lane and reconstructing Plymouth and South Jackson streets to include community spaces.
The team initially put together about six streetscape options for the meeting in October and, following community input, opted for this plan.
Bremen Director of Operations Trend Weldy said the town is looking to start this project after July of 2020, and will go through October.
During the Tuesday evening presentation, Reese shared that not a lot would be changing as far as ease of travel through town, but the goal was to maximize the livability of the area for pedestrians.
