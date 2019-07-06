St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Bremen recently announced that Reid Otto has accepted its Call to become the Principal of St. Paul’s School.
Mr. Otto has recently moved to Bremen from Cookeville, Tennessee where he most recently served as Principal/Teacher at Heavenly Host Lutheran School.
Mr. Otto brings a wide variety of experiences in several Lutheran Schools and will take over the duties of recently retired long-time St. Paul’s Principal James Russell beginning July 1, 2019.
St. Paul’s School serves families with children from Pre-School ages to 8th grade with a Christ Centered education focused on academic excellence while still being affordable and accessible for all children in the area.
BREMEN -- St. Paul’s School is located at 605 S. Center Street in Bremen and also can be accessed by phone at 574-546-2790 or by visiting the web-site at www.stpaulsbremen.org.
Mr. Otto would welcome meeting parents and prospective students who may have interest or questions about St. Paul’s.