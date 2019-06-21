PLYMOUTH – One of two men charged with stealing from a Bremen church last year has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the case.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Michael A. Adams Jr., 38, of Bremen, with theft and misdemeanor false informing in April 2018.
Adams filed a plea agreement in Marshall Superior Court I in early June. The terms of the agreement were not available on Thursday.
According to court papers:
Bremen Officer John Tice spotted a person sitting in a vehicle at Marathon, 224 W. Plymouth St., shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Another person, who was wearing a headband-style flashlight, and later identified as Adams, was standing next to the vehicle.
Tice spotted a second man, later identified as Skyler M. Gaines, 24, of Bremen, sitting on a bicycle with a wagon attached leaving Bremen United Methodist Church. The church is across the street from the gas station.
The person in the vehicle was not named in the court documents.
Read more about this in Friday’s edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.