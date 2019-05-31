BREMEN -- Bremen High School senior athletes were recently recognized for their performance.
In the front row from left are Caitlyn Myers, U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete, Wendy Nava, U.S. Army Scholar Athlete, Kaelyn Shively, Outstanding Senior Female Athlete, Three Sport Varsity Award, Giovanni Pitzurra, Three Sport Varsity Award.
In back from left are Ryan Caldwell Outstanding Senior Male Athlete, Three Sport Varsity Award, Justin Zumbrun, U.S. Army Scholar Athlete, Three Sport Varsity Award, Evan Manges, Trice-Nierste Academic Award, Three Sport Varsity Award, Jacob Wunder, U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete, Dakota Schmeltz, Three Sport Varsity Award, Brooks Feldman, Three Sport Varsity Award.
