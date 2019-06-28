BREMEN—Bremen Public School is proud to announce that Shelby Frazier, a 2010 Bremen High School graduate, has been hired to be the new choral music teacher.
“I’m honored to even have this opportunity. Bremen is a very special place,” Frazier said in last week’s school board meeting. “I’m really excited to make some positive impact.”
Before accepting the role, Frazier and her husband, Isaac, were living in Nashville, Tenn., where Frazier was working on a master’s in secondary education and pursuing a career in songwriting.
“I’ve been working on Music Row, working with publishers,” she said.
So why would Frazier ditch a promising career that could lead to fame and fortune?
“I have a son and I want to raise him here,” she said. “Isaac and I are very happy to come back home.”
They aren’t the only ones looking forward to Frazier beginning in her new role.
“I’ve heard a little bit of a buzz among some of the high schoolers with excitement when your name got thrown around,” said school board member Suzanne Ginter. “There’s some excitement brewing.”
