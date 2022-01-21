The 18th annual Bremen Conservation Club (3133 Channelwood Ln., Bremen) raffle and ice fishing derby supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Bremen will be held this Saturday, Jan. 22, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cash prizes will be offered to adult and child derby winners. There will also be a cash prize for raffle winners. Registration is open from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. The cost to enter is $10.
Bremen Conservation Club ice fishing derby this Saturday
