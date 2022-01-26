BREMEN--The Bremen Conservation Club (BCC) held their ice fishing derby on Saturday, Jan. 22. This is an annual fundraiser to support the Bremen Boys and Girls Club as well as local conservation efforts.
This was the first time since 2019 that the derby has been held due to COVID and dangerous ice conditions, which made this derby that much more exciting for the 120 competitors, with more fishing apart from the derby. “We had a good turn out,” says Brian Denk, BCC member.
Approximately 60% of the proceeds went to the Boys and Girls Club. “We’re really grateful for the Conservation Club’s support of the Boys and Girls Club,” says Boys and Girls Club President Jill Hassel “It’s great that we can have it on the ice this year.”
This after school program is a mentorship movement designed to give youth a safe place and good role models. “It’s to help kids, especially the ones who need us the most, to have a safe and caring environment after school or before school,” explains Hassel. Their mission includes giving social, emotional, and academic support, as well as providing fun activities for them year round.
The remaining 40% of the proceeds are earmarked for conservation efforts around Bremen. This year, the funds are tentatively intended for weed and sediment control and lake management.The other potential projects that the BCC is looking at this year is improving Sunnyside Park, the wetlands with trails behind Jane’s Park, and maintaining the BCC Clubhouse on Lake of the Woods.
The BCC Clubhouse and Community Building are available as venues for smaller gatherings. For more information, call them at 574-248-2957 or follow them on Facebook.