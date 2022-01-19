BREMEN—Over the last few months, JPR Engineering has been working to develop a new waste water treatment facility plan for the Town of Bremen. Ken Jones from JPR and Jeff Rowe from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors briefed the town council on the project’s progress at their last meeting on Jan. 10.
His preliminary report shows the current treatment facility and sewage system might have a few years of use left but should be replaced by an extended aeration facility as soon as possible due to potential risks of continuing to use the old system.
Jeff Rowe of Baker Tilly estimated that the project would cost approximately $16.3 million to replace the whole system. If Bremen decides to do the project in stages, the first phase will cost $12.8 million. After observing and analyzing the data, Jones’ recommendation is to build a new facility next to the present one, due to some major problems that a renovation of the existing facility would not be able to fully eradicate.
Jones and Rowe recommended categorizing this a Capital Works Project, which means that it would be funded primarily by increasing sewer rates. With the costs associated with the project, waste water utilities may increase by up to 83.06% depending on what kind of funding Bremen can get, which could bring the average home bill up from $29.93 to $53.09. “Compared to other communities of similar size around the state, the average waste water bill is $40-$45,” said Rowe.
Rowe reported that there are a lot of Capital Works Projects funds available currently, both through grants and loans. “If there’s a good time to do a project and have to borrow or look for potential grant money, right now is the time,” Rowe said.
The next step in the project is to conduct a public hearing to present the preliminary report on the project. JPR recommended holding it at the Feb. 28 meeting beginning at [time]. During that, Jones and Rowe will make a short presentation on the engineering and rate reports, after which, the meeting will be opened up for public comments. JPR will then submit reports on the project engineering, rates, and public comments in the application to qualify for funding.