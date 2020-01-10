BREMEN — Bremen Students are now being offered free outpatient counseling sessions, as part of a partnership between the Bowen Center and the Bremen School Corp.
The Student Assistance Program, provided at minimal cost, allows all students in the Bremen School system two free outpatient sessions.
The Bowen Center is a Community Mental Health Provider that serves various counties in Indiana.
In business for more than 50 years, the Bowen Center works with various organizations, businesses and schools to provide mental health services and support.
The Student Assistant Program has been one of the Center’s most successful programs.
Bremen Schools implemented the program through the Bowen Center for the 2019-20 school year.
Like other school systems in Marshall County, Bremen decided to be proactive in addressing mental health issues in the classroom.
“As a school corporation, we know first-hand the unmet mental health needs that many of our students face,” Bremen Superintendent Jim White said. “Partnering with the Bowen Center ... provided an opportunity to begin to address those issues in an affordable, professional and research-based manner.
“It is our hope that our students, parents and guardians avail themselves to these services.”
Confidentiality is one of the most important components of the Student Assistance Program; parents and guardians are able to set counseling appointments through a phone number without having to notify the school.
Those wanting to use this benefit can call 1-800-342-5652 and state that their child is a student at Bremen Schools and would like to use the Student Assistance Program.
Scheduling and information on the different locations can be obtained through this process.
The Bowen Center expressed gratitude and excitement about the partnership with Bremen Schools. It looks forward to providing the best possible services for children in the community.