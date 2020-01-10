Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Rain likely. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.