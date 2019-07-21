After skipping the 2018 season, the Bourbon Farmers Market is looking to “Reboot” on July 23, and has plenty of room for new vendors.
The market will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be held “in the heart of Bourbon, right on the corner of Main and Center,” explained new organizer Susie Schaetzle, owner of the local Create-UR-Canvas, which is right next door to the market site.
Megan Semonis, the previous organizer, passed the reins over to Schaetzle in a Facebook announcement on July 9.
“After much self-reflection, I have determined that I will be unable to give our market reboot the priority that it deserves, but FEAR NOT!” the post reads. “I am very pleased to announce that Susie Schaetzle will be taking the reins and driving the Bourbon Farmers Market successfully into the future with her fresh outlook, business savvy, and bubbly energy!”
Semonis said she and Schaetzle share “the same vision” and that she feels “confident that she will lead our market to new heights.”
Semonis said she is always looking forward to the future of the town she loves, and will continue to work with Schaetzle to ensure a smooth transition.
“I am honored to have served our community in this role over the past few years and am ever grateful for the people that I have met and worked alongside,” she said. “I love Bourbon; I believe in Bourbon, and I look forward to the future of Bourbon.”
Schaetzle said she feels honored to be entrusted with organizing the market, and wishes to make it an event for anyone who attends.
“My goal is to keep this a farmers market,” a Facebook post from Schaetzle reads. “Not a craft show or a freak market. The market will offer fruits, veggies, honey, plants, flowers, handmade soaps, pies, cookies, fruit butters, etc.”
That being said, Schaetzle also said they will welcome “all varieties of homemade, homegrown and hand-crafted items.”
As this is Schaetzle’s first year planning a market like this, she said she expects this season to be “ever changing.”
