PLYMOUTH -- Artistic patriotic banners were installed yesterday at River Park Square to pay tribute to the Vietnam
Veterans during the American Veteran’s Traveling Tribute in Plymouth from Sept. 11-15. “The purpose of these banners is to thank all the veterans for their service, commitment, and sacrifice. They are truly our heroes!” stated Shelly Heiden of Heartland Artists Gallery.
There has been such a positive reaction to the artistic banners that were installed in May in downtown Plymouth by Heartland Artists Gallery that the artists were eager to create more.
When the Gallery members learned of the Vietnam Wall Tour coming to Plymouth, they approached the Parks Dept. about placing banners in River Park Square where the wall will be placed.
The Parks Dept. was most receptive and assisted Heartland in completing the project.
The Heartland artists who created the art for this purpose: Jon Miller, Nancy Schmelter, Vicki Cook, Rosie Mireles, Jennifer Calhoun, Mikayla Knepper, Jim Holderread, Carrolyne Babcock, Shelley Heiden, Ralph Scutchfield, Gloria Seitz, Marge Burkholder and Pat Pragel.
Heartland Artists thanks the Parks Dept and Dave Cooper for assisting in making this a reality, Tony Straw of Tony Straw Photography for photographing the artwork, and Shelley Heiden of Heiden Creative for overseeing the project.
The banners may be placed in River Park Square around Veterans Day and in the future during the summer to add continued tribute on Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day. A display that will continue to thank all our Veterans.