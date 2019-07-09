PLYMOUTH — President of Heartland Art Gallery Anna Kietzman is eager to welcome new members to the Heartland Art Gallery.
The membership brochure has been updated and printed.
They are available at the gallery for those interested in joining.
Active junior membership is $20, individual membership is $30 and family membership is $40 annually.
Members are asked to support the arts by volunteering as a host, cleaning, serving on the board, assist with community projects, teach a class, contribute to the newsletter, attend open houses or another area where time and talent are needed.
The gallery is located at 101 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.