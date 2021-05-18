INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Health will join local leaders in Kokomo and Goshen on Thursday to discuss COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics being held in those communities.

Details for the Goshen media availability are as follows:

WHO:   Mayor Jeremy Stutsman               

             Council member Gilberto Perez, Jr.               

             Fire Chief Dan Sink               

             Dr. Bethany Wait, Elkhart County health officer               

             Dr. Dan Nafziger (Goshen Health)               

             Susan Stiffney, director of human resources, Goshen Community 

             Schools              

             Dr. Steven Hope, Goshen Community Schools superintendent               

             Dr. Barry Younghans, Goshen High School principal               

             Indiana Department of Health Chief of Staff Shane Hatchett

WHEN: 9 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 20 

WHERE: Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen. Go to the north end of the high school by the main gym.

Details for the Kokomo media availability are as follows:

WHO:  Mayor Tyler Moore             

            Howard County Commissioners President Paul Wyman             

            Howard County Health Officer Dr. Emily Backer             

            Pastor William Smith             

            Indiana Department of Health Deputy Health Commissioner Pam Pontones

WHEN: 9 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 20

WHERE: Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Questions about the vaccination clinics should be directed to media@isdh.in.gov.

