INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Health will join local leaders in Kokomo and Goshen on Thursday to discuss COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics being held in those communities.
Details for the Goshen media availability are as follows:
WHO: Mayor Jeremy Stutsman
Council member Gilberto Perez, Jr.
Fire Chief Dan Sink
Dr. Bethany Wait, Elkhart County health officer
Dr. Dan Nafziger (Goshen Health)
Susan Stiffney, director of human resources, Goshen Community
Schools
Dr. Steven Hope, Goshen Community Schools superintendent
Dr. Barry Younghans, Goshen High School principal
Indiana Department of Health Chief of Staff Shane Hatchett
WHEN: 9 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 20
WHERE: Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen. Go to the north end of the high school by the main gym.
Details for the Kokomo media availability are as follows:
WHO: Mayor Tyler Moore
Howard County Commissioners President Paul Wyman
Howard County Health Officer Dr. Emily Backer
Pastor William Smith
Indiana Department of Health Deputy Health Commissioner Pam Pontones
WHEN: 9 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 20
WHERE: Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901
Questions about the vaccination clinics should be directed to media@isdh.in.gov.