MARSHALL COUNTY — The Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) welcomed Ashley Garcia to the team as MCHD Administrator. Garcia said, “I’m thrilled to be in this position.  It’s already been a wild ride, but I wouldn’t change a minute.”
 
Garcia was raised in Plymouth and attended law school in Los Angeles. She was working as the Director of Organizational Development at United Way until she took the position at MCHD. 
 
Family and community are important to Garcia. “I am a proud mother and firefighter wife. I have 4 children and am married to Fire Lieutenant Chuy Garcia. I am also the PHS Rockie team football mom. We are proud to serve our community, and this new position is affording me a wonderful opportunity to do so.”
 
Garcia said she is meeting the challenge of a global pandemic with faith in God and community. “We are living in unprecedented times that have dramatically changed our daily lives.  While the uncertainty can be unsettling, my faith in God and our community lets me believe we will get through this together and emerge stronger.”
 
Garcia shared her encouragement at the response to help. “It’s been a joy to see people come to creative solutions for remote work and virtual communication and help out by doing things from making homemade face masks to donating much needed PPE items.” 
 
Garcia can be reached by calling MCHD at 574-935-8565 or by email at ashleyg@co.marshall.in.us.

