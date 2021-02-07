MARSHALL COUNTY — On Thursday, members of the County Council and Commissioners met for a joint work session to discuss two topics: funding the county jail and improving county roads.
Council President Tim Harman started things off by welcoming everyone for attending.
“Obviously House Bill 1311 is moving fast and we had to get together because Representative Jordan has given us a timeline, Feb. 6 or Feb. 8, but it’s given us an opportunity to review HB 1311, go over the impacts of the bill. Obviously this week there’s some talk about some road funding and ways to finance additional road funding,” said Harman.
The bill that Harman was referencing was House Bill 1311, authored by Representative Jack Jordan. The synopsis of the bill reads: “provides that money accumulated from the Marshall County additional tax rate for criminal justice facilities, after the tax imposed is terminated, shall be transferred to the county jail fund to be established by the county treasurer (rather than to the county highway fund under current law).”
Harman gave the floor to Sheriff Matt Hassel to provide an update as to the financial status of the jail and to his thoughts concerning HB 1311.
The sheriff started by explaining what the Local Income Tax (LIT) Fund is being used for because HB 1311 is focused on the fund.
“The LIT Fund provides 11 employees that work the jail for me. It also pays for the bonds that we were able to build the jail with. It did at a point last year pay for some studies for the possibility of expansion,” the sheriff began.
According to the sheriff, the bond payments total $1.13 million each year. The cost of the jail construction study, which isn’t a daily operation of the jail, came from the LIT fund last year. The fund also pays for 11 employees, feeding the inmates, medical care of the inmates. The sheriff also reminded the council that it had requested an additional $136,000 be spent from that fund for wages-overtime, wages-part time, office supplies, janitorial supplies, prisoner supplies, and equipment maintenance contracts.
“For right now, I support the bill as it’s written because I don’t see, from anybody, a plan B of where you’re going to fund the jail,” said Hassel.
Harman clarified that HB 1311 does not extend the tax rate once the bond is paid off.
“If this bill passes, you’ve just now bought yourself four more years, after the jails paid off, to figure out how you’re going to pay for the operation of the jail. Because we’ll use that surplus for the jail to keep it running for four years,” Hassel replied. He clarified that was only to keep it running and not to replace systems that have fallen out of date or need replacing.
“If the bond was paid off early and the rate could be extended, that frees up $1.1 million not going to a bond payment anymore so that could technically go into jail operations,” said Harman.
Council President Harman then gave a presentation of a study he’d put together from facts and figures gathered from the Auditors office and the Indiana Gateway (https://gateway.ifionline.org/).
Bohannon said that he would be making two motions on Monday during the County Council meeting. Those motions includes asking Representative Jordan to table HR 1311 and to come back next year with a comprehensive solution. The second motion is to request an amendment for the bill that would extend the tax rate and shift the balance of the jail fund to the rainy day fund. Bohannon also said that he was going to make a motion to ask the Highway Department to provide the council with a proposal to spend up to an additional $2 million for road improvements.
While there was disagreement on HB 1311, everyone agreed that the jail needs to be funded, the tax rate extended, and the roads need improving.
The County Council meets on Monday at 9 a.m. at the County Building, Room 203, located at 112 W. Jefferson St. in Plymouth. The meeting is open to the public, but if you do attend, you must be wearing a face covering to enter the building.