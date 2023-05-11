The Marshall County Sheriff's Department obtained several complaints from various sources of several children (7), between the ages of four years of age to 12-years of age not being supervised, not being cared for, and some of the children not attending school. During a several weeks long investigation led by Lieutenant Detective Les McFarland, a report was forwarded to the Marshall County Prosecutor's Office and Department of Child Services of the allegations, attendance records, and statements. The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office then filed and an arrest warrant was issued for Heather Havens, along with Kayla Hiler. 