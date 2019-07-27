HAMLET — After a closed executive session with the board, Superintendent Don Harmon presented his recommendation again for the Jr./Sr. High Administration in a public meeting on Monday, July 15.
This is the same recommendation that he brought before the board on July 8, which was voted down 3-2.
According to the recommendation, which will reportedly save the district $110,000 this year, instead of replacing the Jr./Sr. High School principal, Dr. Harmon would absorb those duties.
One of the math instructors, Jerry Miller, will also be the school’s athletic director and agriculture instructor Andrew Carlin will also be the school’s assistant principal and therefore be in charge of the main day-to-day operations of the school and be the lead contact for the community.
“I would recommend [these] people to be administrators for the 2019-2020 school year,” Dr. Harmon said. “And I have to stress again, this is for one year only.”
