A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle. During the investigation, methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and marijuana were located in the vehicle. Both of the vehicle occupants were transported to the Marshall county Jail and booked in with the following charges.
Hardesty and Clemons booked for multiple charges
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Local students help MU E-Sports team bring home conference championship
- Fatal accident, investigation pending
- Hardesty and Clemons booked for multiple charges
- Hernandez booked for Public Intoxication
- Wallace arrested on active warrant for six counts of Child Molesting
- Nudo arrested for Theft and Possession of Marijuana
- Swihart arrested and books for Burglary and Theft
- Langer incarcerated for Battery and Strangulation
Most Popular
Articles
- Swihart arrested and books for Burglary and Theft
- Stachowski booked for OWI and Endangering
- Fraschetti booked for Operating While Intoxicated, OWI - Endangering, and OWI - over .15 BAC
- Two arrested on Warrants - Neglect of a Dependent
- Yoder arrested for OWI, and Possession of Marijuana
- Homeless man arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance
- Nudo arrested for Theft and Possession of Marijuana
- Frantz booked for Operator Never Licensed and Fraud
- Wyatt arrested for theft
- Osorta-Ordonez arrested for multiple criminal charges after traffic stop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.