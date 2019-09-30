CULVER — Leaves are falling and festivals are calling. The Culver Fall Fest 2019 will be held the first weekend of October in Culver. Activities including a kids play area, food trucks and vendor booths are scheduled for Friday, October 4 through Sunday October 6. Festivities will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The annual Moonlight Paddle on Lake Maxinkuckee will be held on Friday, October 4. Participants will launch from the park at 7 p.m., paddle for a mile, follow a tiki-torch lit trail as Jeff Kenney shares stories detailing American Indian legend.The event will conclude back at the park with a bonfire and refreshments. Participants must have some experience to participate. Contact Dana Neer at Dana.Neer@Culver.org to register your canoe or rent one for the event.
The 5th annual ‘Bolt for Blessings’ fundraiser will be held Saturday, October 5 to raise funds for the Culver Blessings in a Backpack program. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at Main Street Studio located at 109 S. Main St.
The first ‘Lake Shore Goblin Family Mile’ walk/run will take place Saturday, October 5 as part of the festivities. Participants should gather at the town park gazebo at 7 p.m. where they will meet the LS Goblin. The Goblin will lead the family friendly event. He will arrive with his lantern by way of canoe from Lake Maxinkuckee. He will autograph t-shirts and hands.
The ‘Stellar Trail ‘will be lit with glow sticks. The course will begin and end at the gazebo. All participants will receive popsicles at the finish line. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in your Halloween costumes. There is no cost for this event. Please sign up by emailing Dana Neer at Dana.Neer@Culver.org.
Read more about ‘Art in the Park’ during Culver Fall Fest featured this edition of the Culver Citizen.
More information about the events taking place can be found online at culverfallfest.com.