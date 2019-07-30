HANNA — HannaFest 2019 is Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. It features many returning crowd favorites, such as the town-wide garage sales, Friday night Family Bingo and Teen Dance. And on Saturday, the world’s weirdest parade, car show, vendors in the park, Hanna Lions BBQ Chicken, Just for Kids’ Run, The Rise Up 5k Run/Walk, a great food variety, live pony rides, and the popular Summer Heat Dance (cover charge), featuring two bands with a food and beer garden. Returning free entertainment includes Kalita Magic Show, NightShift Band, and Katthouse Acoustic Duo.
New this year will be a pet parade, corn hole tournament, Incredible live bats show, a dunk tank with local celebrities, and a new live band, Trouble Blind, has been booked. Saturday will end in the park with raffles, and you must be present to win. More food vendors and activities are still being added.
And HannaFest II continues on Sunday at the Last Resort Campgrounds near Hanna. They will feature live music and DJ all day, arts and crafts vendors, a dunk tank, food and drink, and much more.
For more information, contact Heather at 219-851-8401. Or you can check out their Facebook page here.